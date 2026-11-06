Puneri Metro allows bicycles after public criticism

Following criticism from cyclists and citizens over its initial decision to prohibit bicycles on trains, Puneri Metro has now decided to allow passengers to carry bicycles on metro line 3. After the backlash, the administration withdrew its earlier social media announcement and reconsidered its policy, giving cyclists the option to combine bicycle travel with metro services. Significantly, the development comes despite the Puneri Metro line 3 recording nearly 50,000 passenger journeys on its first day of operations on November 4 when regular office and commercial activity in the city remained relatively low.

The Puneri Metro line 3 recording nearly 50,000 passenger journeys on its first day of operations on November 4 when regular office and commercial activity in the city remained relatively low. (HT PHOTO)

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After Puneri Metro’s initial announcement that bicycles will not be permitted on trains triggered criticism on social media, the administration removed the post and held discussions on the issue before taking the decision to allow bicycle carriage. The decision is significant for a corridor connecting Hinjewadi’s information technology (IT) hub with central Pune, where cycling could help commuters cover the distance between metro stations and their workplaces/homes.

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Turns out the District Court station emerged as the busiest on the corridor, recording nearly 25,000 passenger journeys. The station provides connectivity to Pune railway station and serves as an important interchange point for commuters.

Anil Kumar Saini, chief executive officer of Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited, said that the first-day response was encouraging, with passengers appreciating the connectivity and faster travel offered by the Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar corridor. The operator also indicated that train frequency will be increased to every five minutes during peak hours and to every eight minutes during non-peak hours as passenger numbers rise after the Diwali holidays.

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{{^usCountry}} Allowing bicycles on trains is expected to strengthen the integration of cycling with public transport and improve last-mile connectivity. However, the administration is yet to clarify the detailed operating guidelines, including any restrictions on bicycle carriage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Allowing bicycles on trains is expected to strengthen the integration of cycling with public transport and improve last-mile connectivity. However, the administration is yet to clarify the detailed operating guidelines, including any restrictions on bicycle carriage. {{/usCountry}}

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