State govt renames Dattawadi Police Station as Parvati Police station

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jun 16, 2023 11:20 PM IST

On June 15, the state administration responded to the residents’ petition by approving the name suggestion

PUNE

The identical names of the two establishments led to misidentification issues among the citizens. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Following repeated requests from area residents over the last few years, the state government approved the renaming of Dattawadi Police Station as Parvati Police Station.

The Dattawadi Police Station, located in the Parvati Tekdi neighbourhood under the Pune Police commissionerate, has confused residents due to its close proximity to the Dattawadi Police Chowki.

The identical names of the two establishments led to misidentification issues among the citizens.

According to the GR issued by the state government, to address these issues, local residents recommended a name change for Dattawadi Police Station, taking into account the historical and cultural significance of Parvati Hill in the area. On June 15, the state administration responded to the residents’ petition by approving the name suggestion. The police station formerly known as Dattawadi will now be called Parvati Police Station, according to the GR. This decision is intended to clear up any uncertainty and to fit the police station’s name with the rich tradition linked with the Parvati Hill area.

