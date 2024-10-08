Pune’s Deccan College inaugurates digital library on 203rd Foundation Day

A digital library ‘Virasat’ and library app was inaugurated at the Deccan College Postgraduate and Research Institute, deemed to be university, on its 13th convocation and 203rd Foundation Day on Sunday. Prof Pramod Pandey, vice chancellor, Deccan College and chief guest Prashant Dhakefalkar, director, Agharkar Research Institute were present during the occasion. (HT PHOTO)

The digital library database is developed in collaboration with the Indian startup company VIR Softech Pvt. Ltd., New Delhi.

“The digital library serves as a comprehensive digital repository aimed at promoting research, education, and engagement with our historical collections. The innovative platform not only enhances access to valuable resources but also encourages collaboration and entrepreneurship among scholars and innovators,” said Trupti More, librarian, Deccan College.

The library can be accessed by visiting https://virasat.dcpune.ac.in/jspui/

“The significant step underscores our commitment to preserving our heritage for future generations while advancing knowledge and research,” she added.

Additionally, Deccan College’s repository will feature rare manuscripts, pothys, rare books published between 1523 & 1960, university’s annual research bulletins, research publications, annual reports, PhD thesis, MA dissertations, maps, toposheets, and a wealth of non-print collections, including audio-visual materials (audio-video cassettes, gramophone discs), CDs, microfilms, and microfiche.