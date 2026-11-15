Pune’s NDA records lowest temperature in state at 11.9°C

The National Defence Academy (NDA) weather station recorded the lowest minimum temperature in Pune district at 11.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday. This was also lower than the state’s lowest minimum temperature, with Yavatmal recording 12.4 degrees Celsius.

The Shivajinagar weather station, which represents the city’s weather conditions, recorded a minimum temperature of 13.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday, down from 14.3 degrees Celsius recorded earlier. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In Pune city, the Shivajinagar weather station, which represents the city’s weather conditions, recorded a minimum temperature of 13.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday, down from 14.3 degrees Celsius recorded earlier. The mercury remained below 15 degrees Celsius at several locations across the district, indicating the gradual onset of winter conditions.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Among the other weather stations in the district, Malin recorded the second-lowest minimum temperature at 12.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Haveli at 12.8 degrees Celsius and Baramati at 13.2 degrees Celsius. Both Shivajinagar and Talegaon recorded 13.9 degrees Celsius, while Daund registered 14 degrees Celsius. Nimgiri recorded 14.4 degrees Celsius, whereas Pashan and Indapur registered 14.5 degrees Celsius each. Purandar recorded a minimum temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius.

The early morning chill, accompanied by occasional fog, has brought a noticeable change in the city’s weather after a week of fluctuating conditions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, daytime temperatures have also shown a gradual decline in Pune city. The maximum temperature, which stood at 32.8 degrees Celsius on November 12, dropped to 31.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday, indicating a fall of one degree in two days. The lowest maximum temperature in the district was recorded at the Haveli weather station at 28.9 degrees Celsius. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, daytime temperatures have also shown a gradual decline in Pune city. The maximum temperature, which stood at 32.8 degrees Celsius on November 12, dropped to 31.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday, indicating a fall of one degree in two days. The lowest maximum temperature in the district was recorded at the Haveli weather station at 28.9 degrees Celsius. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Explaining the changing weather pattern, SD Sanap, Senior Meteorologist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, said the district was currently experiencing predominantly dry weather conditions, with no significant active weather systems over the state. The influence of northerly cool winds was contributing to the gradual decline in temperatures across Pune and other parts of Maharashtra.

“For the next four to five days, Pune is likely to experience dry weather conditions. Minimum temperatures are expected to decline further by around one to two degrees Celsius,” Sanap said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}