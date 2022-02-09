Pune’s oldest library enters its 175th year

PUNE: Taking forward the culture of reading, Pune’s oldest library, Pune Nagar Vachan Mandir, has entered its 175th year this year. To commemorate the occasion, the library has started a year-long celebration with different kinds of programmes lined up for all age groups. With the world going digital, the library has undertaken the initiative of digitising old books which are not reprinted for readers. The library has a collection of over 75,000 books and is one of the oldest in the city.

Advocate Rajeev Marathe, one of the directors at Pune Nagar Vachan Mandir said that they are encouraging more readers and authors to send books for digitisation.

“So far, we have digitised more than 200 books. We want to digitise more books so that all our readers can benefit. Along with this, the membership of the library is also meagre to encourage more people to get associated with us and inculcate and grow reading and writing habits,” said Marathe. At present, the monthly membership of the library is a meagre Rs30 with which readers can access not only the entire collection of over 75,000 books but also the latest collection of magazines in English, Marathi and Hindi. The library charges its readers only Rs5 for a time span of two hours.

Ketankumar Patil, one of the directors on the board and the youngest so far, said that the library has the vision to reach as many readers as possible. “Many books are not reprinted anymore. Such books are digitised for readers so they can be readily accessible to them,” said Patil.

He added that the library has also expanded its reach by opening six more branches across the city. The library started its English books’ branch near Bharat Natya Mandir. “The main branch is in Budhwar peth. Along with that, we have branches in Bibwewadi, Kothrud and other areas. We have started different programmes for all age groups. To encourage more children to read books, online and offline, we have a dedicated section for them. The library also offers a free subscription of MS CIT courses. With the changing times, the library has started home delivery of books. We also provide women inmates of Yerawada jail with a wide range of books,” said Patil. “Many literary figures are associated with the library,” he added.

Pune Nagar Vachan Mandir was founded in 1848 and was formerly known as Poona Native General Library. Many noted personalities such as justice Mahadev Ranade, Lokhitawadi Gopalrao Hari Deshmukh and Krushnashastri Chiplunkar were involved in establishing the library. Initially, the library was located in Budhwar wada. In 1879, the structure caught fire and the library was moved to its present location in Budhwar peth in 1889. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has recognised the two-storeyed building housing the library as a heritage site.

Suvarna Joglekar, secretary of Pune Nagar Vachan Mandir said that the pandemic has played a key role in the evolving nature of the library.

“During the first two waves, the library was completely shut. We started reopening slowly as the unlock process started. We have introduced sanitisation to ensure that the library is safe for our readers. Many of our regular readers are senior citizens and their visits to the library has significantly decreased, but because of our home delivery of books, we could reach them at home,” said Joglekar.

She further added that the focus during the pandemic has also been children.

“We have started YouTube channel during the pandemic wherein one story for kids is broadcasted every week. The response has been great. We have tried to reach more younger minds through schools,” said Joglekar.