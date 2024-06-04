 Pune’s Wadgaonsheri area records 114.5 mm rainfall in 90 minutes - Hindustan Times
Pune’s Wadgaonsheri area records 114.5 mm rainfall in 90 minutes

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Jun 05, 2024 05:40 AM IST

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, in the one and a half hours between 11.30 am and 1 pm, Wadgaonsheri area recorded 114.5 mm rainfall

Huge moisture incursion and formation of cumulonimbus clouds led to widespread heavy rainfall in Pune city on Tuesday. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, in the one and a half hours between 11.30 am and 1 pm, Wadgaonsheri area recorded 114.5 mm rainfall.

The heavy rainfall at Wadgaonsheri resulted in flash flood conditions in the area. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)
Cumulonimbus clouds cause thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Although it is a cloud burst-like condition, it does not fall in the category yet, according to a weather expert.

Anupam Kashyapi, former head, weather and forecasting division at IMD Pune, said, “There is huge moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea due to the approaching monsoon current. High temperature triggered cumulonimbus cells or cloud development over Pune and adjoining areas causing widespread high-value rainfall in the city.”

The heavy rainfall at Wadgaonsheri resulted in flash flood conditions in the area.

It caused inundation of low-lying areas, waterlogging and disruption of traffic at places, including Dhanori, Vishrantwadi, Lohegaon and Sinhagad Road. Frequent disruption in electricity supply was also reported at many areas of the city.

“We received many complaints from Sahakarnagar, Parvati, Bibwewadi, Kothrud, and a few other areas. The rains are heavy today and waterlogging caused electricity disruption in many areas. The work is on to restore power supply at affected areas,” said Nishikant Raut, public relations officer, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), Pune,

Several tree-felling incidents were also reported by the fire brigade department. In Kasba Peth area, a giant tree fell on the road causing traffic disruption.

Lohegaon recorded 84 mm rainfall, and Shivajinagar 17.1 mm, till 5:30 pm.

On high-value rains in the city, Kashyapi said, “Before the onset of monsoon, this type of heavy showers occurs due to high moisture, temperature and cloud forming. However, the condition will be for a short period. As the southwest monsoon is yet to arrive in Maharashtra, this downpour is categorised as pre-monsoon rainfall.”

Maharashtra, including Pune city, awaits southwest monsoon. Currently, the northern limit of the monsoon passes through Goa, Gadag, Narayanpet, Narsapur, and Islampur, according to the weather department officials.

