Puri, IndianOil chief seek swift action after officer’s killing in Hingoli

Petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri and IndianOil chairman AS Sahney have sought swift action against the culprits after the fuel firm’s manager was allegedly stabbed to death on Tuesday when a team went to take possession of a petrol pump in Hingoli district, police said.

Police said he suffered seven stab wounds and died at the spot. (HT)

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Mahesh Shelke, manager (retail sales), IndianOil’s Nanded circle, was allegedly attacked with a knife at a petrol pump in Ambachondi village of Basmat tehsil around 4.30pm. Police said he suffered seven stab wounds and died at the spot.

Shelke was part of a company team that had gone to seal the outlet following its prolonged closure. An argument allegedly broke out between the team and members of the family of the pump operator during the takeover operation, police said.

The accused, identified as Umesh Pandavveer, allegedly fled after the attack.

According to officials, the petrol pump had been allotted to Sahebrao Pandavveer around two years ago. The outlet had remained shut for nearly three months because of technical problems, following which the company initiated proceedings to take possession of it.

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{{^usCountry}} During the visit, while the operator’s family allegedly sought more time to restart the pump, the company officials insisted on proceeding with the action. The argument subsequently escalated, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the visit, while the operator’s family allegedly sought more time to restart the pump, the company officials insisted on proceeding with the action. The argument subsequently escalated, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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Shelke sustained injuries to his abdomen, back and face. His body was sent to Vasmat sub-district hospital for post-mortem examination.

In a post on X, Puri said he had taken up the matter with the Maharashtra government. “I strongly condemn this heinous and unacceptable act of violence and have asked senior officials to ensure ‘swift and strict action’ against those responsible.”

Sahney expressed grief and said IndianOil had taken up the matter with the “highest authorities in Maharashtra”.

The incident has drawn comparison with the 2005 killing of IndianOil officer S Manjunath in Uttar Pradesh. Police said the circumstances of the Hingoli killing are being investigated.

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