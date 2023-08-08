Maha reduces e-tendering period ahead of local, LS elections

PUNE

With municipal corporations, municipal councils, Nagar Panchayats, Zilla Parishads and most importantly, the Lok Sabha, all set to go to polls in 2023-24, the public works department (PWD) has decided to recalibrate the time period for the e-tendering process based on project value. Accordingly, projects with an estimated value of up to Rs25 crores will now have an e-tendering period of 15 days, down from the earlier 30 days. Whereas projects with an estimated value ranging from Rs25 crores to Rs100 crores will have an e-tendering period of 21 days. Similarly, projects with an estimated value exceeding Rs100 crores will have an e-tendering period of 30 days. The move is aimed at maintaining the momentum of development projects and preventing any disruptions resulting from the imposition of model codes of conduct during the elections, a PWD notification stated. “In view of the local and Lok Sabha elections, the timeframe for the e-tendering process has been reduced to avoid any impact on various developmental works,” the notification read.

While the PWD mainly delegates the work of construction and maintenance of roads, bridges and government buildings, it also acts as a technical advisor to the state government. According to PWD officials, the move is “aimed at expediting large-scale projects ahead of local self-government, Lok Sabha and local elections, with a reduction in the e-tendering timeline.”

Bapu Bahir, chief superintendent engineer of the PWD Pune division, said, “The move is to speed up development work. Otherwise, the development projects are affected due to the election codes of conduct which hamper the entire development process of the state. Therefore, the state has issued guidelines to speed up the tender process as mentioned in the order. The government has almost halved the e-tendering period.”

Whereas civic activist Vivek Velankar said, “I don’t think such a step has been taken before every election. It will not serve any purpose from a public perspective. The administration will float tenders and earn money. The politicians too will announce different projects and inaugurate them to get mileage for the election. The common man will not get any benefit from it. The projects will not be completed in time.”

