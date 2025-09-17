Rain in just six days surpasses September average

In just six rainy days this month, Pune has already surpassed its average rainfall for September. As of Tuesday evening, the city had recorded 136.3 mm of rainfall, exceeding the monthly average of 128.6 mm, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The heaviest spell occurred between the evening of Sunday, September 14 and the morning of Monday, September 15. (HT)

The city has seen particularly intense rainfall activity over the past three days. The heaviest spell occurred between the evening of Sunday, September 14 and the morning of Monday, September 15. After a brief lull, showers resumed on Tuesday, with 42.5 mm of rain recorded in the city until 5:30 pm. The downpour led to waterlogging in several areas and traffic disruptions, slowing vehicle movement across parts of Pune.

Apart from Shivajinagar, which received the highest rainfall, other areas such as Pashan and Lohegaon also recorded significant rainfall, 23.2 mm and 36 mm, respectively. In contrast, Chinchwad, which had experienced heavy rain earlier this month, saw a sharp decline, with only 2 mm of rainfall recorded on September 16.

Despite an orange alert earlier issued for the region, ghat areas like Tamhini did not witness significant rainfall in the past 24 hours, with most stations reporting only double-digit figures on September 15. Meanwhile, rainfall activity has declined across several districts in Maharashtra, with some areas recording only single-digit rainfall totals.

Providing an update, SD Sanap, senior meteorologist at IMD Pune, said, “The city is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall over the next 48 hours. A yellow alert remains in effect for Pune and the ghat regions until September 18. Beyond that, only light showers are expected, and no major alerts have been issued so far. The city will mostly experience cloudy skies during this period.”