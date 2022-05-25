Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum goes green, conserves 60% energy

The Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum, which is a favourite with most Punekars, has turned a new leaf and is leading the way in terms of going green and conserving energy. As part of its ‘green, clean and smart museum’ initiative, the museum has achieved 60% energy savings while upgrading its tours and overall upkeep.

The ‘green, clean and smart museum’ initiative was undertaken two years ago under the ‘cultural preservation programme’ run by the federal foreign office in Germany, which aims at achieving different goals to modernise the museum with technological advancement essential for the changing times.

An agreement was signed between the German consulate, Mumbai and the Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum, Pune, represented by consul general Juergen Morhard and director-general Sudhanva Ranade, respectively. With a donation of Rs40 lakh, the museum has already installed rooftop grid solar panels and managed to conserve 60% of energy.

“Under the initiative, we have already installed a rooftop grid solar system, and have upgraded to well-designed display cases with LED lighting and storage facility to match international standards,” said Ranade, director-general, Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum.

As per the project agreement, the museum has also installed high-tech cleaning devices for more effective and efficient maintenance. “We have the script and voiceover in Marathi and English for our top 50 artefacts from the museum ready which would be linked with a mobile application on tablet phones and would be then available to visitors. We have also begun a 3D virtual tour now made available on the museum’s smart website www.rajakelkarmuseum.org,” said Ranade.

At least 12 lakh visitors have seen the 3D virtual tour during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Morhard said, “We are happy that we continued the association because it is important to preserve items of daily life, which become precious and appreciated by generations to come and give us an insight of the history of daily lives of ordinary people. That is the beauty of this museum. This project has also opened connections and discussions with museums in Baden Württemberg, which are exhibiting similar objects. I hope we find more ways to connect for preserving our heritage.”

The Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum houses a collection of more than 23,000 artefacts showcasing our rich history, culture and traditions. The German consulate, Mumbai, considers it to be one of Maharashtra’s hidden jewels that has managed to preserve India’s cultural heritage of excellent craftsmanship through its artefact collection spanning centuries. The artefacts and the rich folk art the museum showcases have repeatedly drawn visitors from Maharashtra’s partners and sister cities in Germany.