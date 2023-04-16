Fasting and feasting on the flavours of Ramadan in Pune

Deliciousness returned to the bylanes of the city as Muslims in the city observed the month-long Ramadan by fasting from dawn to dusk. As the holy month enters its last leg, with just a few days left for Eid-ul-Fitr, Hindustan Times went on an Iftar trail to Camp, Mominpura, Yerawada, Nana Peth and Kondhwa where twinkling lights and the waft of Ramadan special food greet you with open arms. Ramadan delicacies in Kasuarbaug in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

This year, people across all communities were seen making a beeline to Kausarbaug in Kondhwa which has become the traditional Muslim food bastion in recent times. Visitors going to Kausarbaug for dinner usually tour the iconic Kausar Baug Mosque and take selfies against the soaring minaret before they depart to gorge onto Ramadan delicacies.

From vegetarian and non-vegetarian starters including samosas, cutlets, to delicacies like dal cha, haleem and various types of biryanis to special sweets like malpaua and falooda, residents’ throng in large numbers to stalls that are open all night in these areas.

Anis Somjee’s Supreme in Kausarbaug had over 25 people waiting to get a table. Easily, the most popular spot in the city, Supreme serves traditional Muslim delicacies. The restaurant thrives on the food being flavourful and hygienic. “We opened our restaurant this year and have received a good response. People start coming during Iftar and we are open till Sehri. We are known for our taste, quality, quantity and hygienic environment along with great customer service. People from across all communities come and relish our food. Non-veg starters, dalcha and sweets like rabdi gulab jamun are among the most popular dishes.” said Anis Somjee, the owner of the place.

Shalimar Caterers is another popular joint in Kausarbaug where Lucknowi Pulao and seekh sell like hot cakes.

Proprietor Nusrat Shaikh said, “We have been getting unprecedented response from people who come to relish special Ramadan food like Bakra raan, chicken samosas, malai seekh and Haleem. Our customers come from all over the city and even different parts of the state to enjoy the food. We are happy that business is good as there is no Covid-19 impact.”

Apart from Kausarbaug, the area around Shivaji Market, Sachapir Street, East Street, MG road, Azam Campus is dotted with many food stalls serving faluda, special mango ice cream, kebabs, phirnis and other non-vegetarian dishes.

Businessman Ikram Khan said, “Ramdan food is one of the biggest factors that brings about cultural unification among all communities.Also through Iftars, we aim at uniting all the citizens and promote love, peace and brotherhood.

The holy month ends on Eid-ul-Fitr, which will be celebrated on April 22, with special congregational prayers where Muslims greet each other and rejoice with the favourite Sheer Khurma (sweet milk drink ).