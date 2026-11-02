Repeated damage to underground power cables affects 40,000 consumers

Recurrent damage to underground electricity cables during the widening of the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway between Wakad bridge and Chandani Chowk has raised concerns over the safety of power infrastructure, with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) alleging that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) contractor continued construction despite repeated warnings.

The cables were damaged on October 16, 17 and 31, disrupting power supply and inconveniencing around 40,000 consumers. (HT PHOTO)

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The cables were damaged on October 16, 17 and 31, disrupting power supply and inconveniencing around 40,000 consumers. On October 16, a 22-kV cable supplying the Beverly feeder was damaged during highway work. The following day, another 22-kV cable belonging to the Nia feeder was damaged near Bitwise chowk. A third incident was reported on October 31.

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The said stretch has several 22-kV high-tension and low-tension underground power cables. MSEDCL officials warned that unplanned road construction could leave these cables buried beneath concrete or positioned in the middle of the widened road. Any future fault in such cables could make detection and repairs difficult, requiring sections of the concrete road to be excavated. This could delay restoration and disrupt electricity supply to a large number of consumers in Aundh, Baner and Mahalunge.

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{{^usCountry}} Nitin Gaitonde, a Baner resident, said, “Repeated power cuts due to cable damage have inconvenienced residents during the Diwali preparations. Better coordination between the NHAI and MSEDCL could have prevented these disruptions.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nitin Gaitonde, a Baner resident, said, “Repeated power cuts due to cable damage have inconvenienced residents during the Diwali preparations. Better coordination between the NHAI and MSEDCL could have prevented these disruptions.” {{/usCountry}}

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Rana Singh, a Mahalunge resident, said, “Power disruptions affect IT companies, businesses and employees in the area. With commercial activity picking up during the festive season, uninterrupted electricity is essential.”

On Sunday, MSEDCL officials from the Aundh division said that the NHAI contractor had started work on a service road near Chandani Chowk without ensuring the safety or relocation of underground power cables.

“Underground cables were damaged three times within a fortnight during the construction work. Despite repeated requests to stop work until the cables were safely relocated, the contractor continued with the work. We finally approached the police and filed a written complaint on October 27,” officials said.

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The MSEDCL has estimated losses running into lakhs of rupees due to cable repairs and restoration work. The utility filed a written complaint against the contractor at Bavdhan police station on October 27.

Vinod Patil, an NHAI engineer, said that the contractor had been instructed to suspend work during the festive period. “We will hold discussions with MSEDCL officials and resolve the issue,” he said.

MSEDCL questions lack of permissions

MSEDCL officials have said that the underground power cables must be relocated after obtaining the utility’s estimate and completing the prescribed approval process. While the NHAI has obtained permission from the MSEDCL for work within the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits, the utility’s senior officials said that similar permission had not been obtained for work within the Pune Municipal Corporation limits.

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