Residents fume as work on Baner-Hinjewadi Link Road stalled again

With the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) still to transfer the remaining land, work on the Baner to Rajiv Gandhi Information Technology (IT) Park Link Road remains incomplete, leaving commuters frustrated. Meanwhile, the existing road too is riddled with potholes. The MIDC has begun patchwork but residents say temporary fixes are no substitute for a proper asphalted road. (HT)

At a meeting chaired by the divisional commissioner on July 22, 2025, the PMRDA was directed to hold discussions with farmers and landowners for acquisition, and to explore options like transfer of development rights (TDR) or measures under the town planning scheme.

So far, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has completed 2.5 km of the project and the remaining stretch will be asphalted by the appointed contractor once the PMRDA hands over the required land, officials said.

Sujit Jagdale, a Baner resident, said, “We face traffic jams every day. The potholes make driving dangerous. This road should be completed without further delay.”

An MIDC official said, “We are ready to finish the work. On September 2, we wrote to the PMRDA asking them to hand over the land. Without it, we cannot proceed.”

A PMRDA official, however, maintained that the process is underway. “The land transfer involves multiple clearances. We are working on it and will hand over the land soon so that the road can be completed,” the official said.