Roadside food vendors largely unchecked amid FDA action against big eateries

PUNE: While the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), under the leadership of commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, has stepped up action against prominent restaurants, hotels and food business operators across Maharashtra, thousands of roadside food stalls, hawkers and small eateries in the state continue to operate with little apparent scrutiny, raising questions about the department’s selective enforcement of food safety regulations.

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Earlier, the FDA took action against Pune’s iconic Vaishali and Roopali restaurants on November 13. During an inspection at Vaishali, FDA officials allegedly found a griddle used for preparing dosa and uttapam kept near a men’s washroom. A refrigerator containing raw food items was also found positioned near the women’s washroom. At Roopali, it was found that the kitchen was open and inadequately protected against dust, dirt and insects. Water stagnation, poor cleaning and improper waste disposal were also reported.

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In Pune, roadside food businesses, popularly known as khau gallies, have mushroomed across busy commercial, educational and residential areas, including Fergusson College Road, JM Road, Viman Nagar, Bharati Vidyapeeth, Pimpri, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Khadki, Camp, and Kalyani Nagar. From makeshift stalls operating beside open drains and garbage dumps to roadside kitchens with no access to clean running water, proper refrigeration or waste disposal facilities, several serve thousands of customers daily despite questionable hygiene standards.

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{{^usCountry}} Citizens HT spoke to said the conditions in which food is prepared, stored and served at such outlets warrant at least as much attention as the violations detected at established restaurants. They also questioned the quality of cooking oil used by these vendors, with some allegedly reusing oil repeatedly for frying snacks, increasing concerns over food safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Citizens HT spoke to said the conditions in which food is prepared, stored and served at such outlets warrant at least as much attention as the violations detected at established restaurants. They also questioned the quality of cooking oil used by these vendors, with some allegedly reusing oil repeatedly for frying snacks, increasing concerns over food safety. {{/usCountry}}

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Harprit Singh, an IT professional, said street-food ecosystems in countries such as Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Hong Kong demonstrate that affordable street food and stringent hygiene standards can coexist.

“Food authorities and the municipal corporation should conduct routine hygiene and sanitation checks, track the source of ingredients and check the water and cold chain of these vendors. It’s not about money, but a large number of people eat at such small eateries due to time constraints,” he said.

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Atharv Tapkir, an intern, said while hygiene standards at some street-food outlets had improved, a large number continued to function in unhygienic conditions.

“The FDA should focus on them and improve hygiene and monitoring at these setups,” he said.

Sudhir Mehta, industrialist, questioned the FDA’s priorities. “Every day, lakhs of Punekars eat at roadside stalls and food carts…Why are so many food carts operating next to open drains and garbage dumps? Food safety cannot be about acting against famous establishments while ignoring the much larger, unorganised food ecosystem,” he said.

Amit Paranjape, entrepreneur, welcomed the action against prominent establishments but called for its expansion. “Active FDA action against food outlets has been going on for a few months now... many big, established names have been penalised for their non-compliance issues in Pune, Mumbai and other places in Maharashtra. This is good - start with the leaders! Now’s the time to expand this further to smaller, ‘no name’ restaurants and street-side joints too,” he posted on X.

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Ganesh Shetty, president of the Pune Hoteliers Association, said, “Action against large establishments attracts public attention, but enforcement is not limited to them. Around 10 to 20 restaurants face action every day, although not every case gets reported. Smaller eateries and food joints are also covered, but the scale of inspections remains a concern. The FDA does not have adequate staff to effectively monitor every establishment.”

Shetty added that the sourcing of ingredients and maintenance of records by smaller food businesses also needed closer scrutiny. “Many small outlets offer food at cheaper rates, but questions about where they source their batter and raw materials, and whether they maintain proper records, need closer scrutiny,” he said.

Shrikant Karale, joint commissioner, FDA (Food), Pune division, said, “Action will be taken against street-food vendors, small joints, hawkers and highway dhabas. We will definitely take action against these roadside eateries from December. All khau gallis in Pune city will be inspected by us, and we will plan it accordingly. There are registered street-food vendors with us, and action can be taken against both registered and non-registered street-food eateries.”

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The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), meanwhile, has 12,155 licensed hawkers in the city, apart from several others operating without permission, said Somnath Bankar, head of the civic body’s encroachment department.

“We regularly take action against them, and recently action was taken on FC Road and Bund Garden Road. The drive will continue, and stern action will be taken in future. Even the assistant commissioners who head the ward offices have been asked to make sure the encroacher, once removed, does not return,” Bankar said.