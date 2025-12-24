Sahyadri Tiger Reserve gears up for national tiger estimation

The Sahyadri Tiger Reserve (STR) – that has been witnessing gradual signs of tiger population revival – is preparing for the national tiger estimation scheduled to begin in January 2026. Forest officials said that the exercise assumes particular significance for the reserve as it will be conducted on a full scale, reflecting both the recent increase in tiger presence and an improving prey base in the landscape. While tiger reserves undertake certain monitoring exercises annually, the comprehensive estimation — covering wider landscapes, prey base and habitat parameters — is carried out once every four years. (HT)

This is part of the four-yearly all-India tiger estimation initiated by the central government to assess the status of tigers, co-predators and prey species across protected areas as well as forest divisions outside reserves. While tiger reserves undertake certain monitoring exercises annually, the comprehensive estimation — covering wider landscapes, prey base and habitat parameters — is carried out once every four years.

Tushar Chavan, field director, STR, said, “This estimation is crucial for the STR. Earlier, the tiger presence here was largely considered migratory, but the situation has changed over the past few years. We now have an established record of three adult tigers, and two tigresses have also been recently introduced. This population is expected to reflect officially in the upcoming estimation for the first time.”

The upcoming census will be conducted in four distinct phases following standard national protocols. The first phase will involve a sign survey carried out over seven days during which, forest staff and trained personnel will document indirect evidence such as pugmarks, scat, scratch marks and signs of both carnivores and herbivores. This phase helps assess species presence and distribution across the landscape.

In the second phase, land use and land pattern analysis will be undertaken by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun — an autonomous body assisting the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). Satellite imagery and spatial data will be used to assess habitat quality, forest cover, human pressures and landscape connectivity, which are critical parameters for long-term tiger conservation.

The third phase will involve extensive camera trapping for a period of one month. Camera traps will be deployed at a density of one camera per two square kilometres within the tiger reserve. In areas outside the reserve, camera deployment will be carried out at a lower density of one camera per 25 square kilometres. This phase plays a crucial role in identifying individual tigers through stripe patterns and also generates valuable data on other wildlife species. Chavan said, “Camera trapping helps create a robust databank not just of tigers, but also of leopards, prey species and other wildlife, offering insights into ecosystem health.”

The final phase involves analysis and compilation of data by the NTCA, culminating in a report that provides an official estimate of tiger numbers at the time of the census.

Officials said that the same standard procedures followed across the country will be implemented at the STR to ensure uniformity and scientific accuracy.

One of the notable aspects of the upcoming estimation is the unprecedented response to the volunteer programme launched by the STR. In collaboration with Pune-based organisation The Grassland Trust, the STR invited applications from young volunteers to participate in the exercise, primarily to create awareness about wildlife conservation and tiger monitoring.

Chavan said, “We received nearly 400 applications, which is something unique for the STR. Never before have we seen such a huge response for volunteership. Applications came not only from Maharashtra but also from other states such as Rajasthan. This overwhelming interest reflects growing public awareness and concern for wildlife conservation.”

From these applications, around 150 volunteers will be shortlisted and trained to assist forest staff during the estimation exercise. Officials said volunteers will play a supporting role under strict supervision, ensuring that scientific protocols and safety norms are followed.