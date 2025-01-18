Saif Ali Khan has not requested any security cover; Minister of State for Home 

shrinivas.deshpande@htlive.com Kadam confirmed that Saif Ali Khan had not informed the police about facing any threats to date and had not requested any security cover. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

On the backdrop of the attack on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, Yogesh Kadam, Maharashtra Minister of State for Home (Urban) clarified that Khan has not requested any security cover, but if applied, the State Home Department will provide it after following due process.

Addressing a press conference in Pune, Kadam said the Mumbai police have detained a person whose facial features matched the suspected attacker whose image was captured on CCTV cameras when he was fleeing the building.

Khan (54) suffered grievous injuries after an intruder stabbed him with a knife repeatedly at his 12th-floor flat in upscale Bandra in the early hours of Thursday.

Commenting about providing security to Khan, Kadam said, “To provide security is not a political decision, it was taken by a special committee appointed for it. The committee studies security threats to individuals and accordingly, makes decisions. The decision related to security to Jai Pawar was taken after following due process.’’

When asked about the possible involvement of a criminal gang in the attack, the Minister stated that initial investigations have ruled out this possibility. “So far, theft appears to be the only motive behind the incident,” he added.

“The Mumbai police have detained an individual whose facial features match those of the person seen in the CCTV footage. They are also tracking another suspect,” Kadam said.

During a meeting with police officials on Friday, Kadam instructed police personnel to work on Pune city traffic issues as well as rising cybercrime cases.

“Considering the traffic of the city, we have forwarded a proposal for a new post of Additional CP (Traffic) and soon it will get approval from the Home Ministry,” Kadam said.

He also stated that dealing with cybercrime is crucial and due to the city’s expanding limits, Pune police will receive an additional 850 police personnel to reinforce the department.