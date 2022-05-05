Sambhaji Bhide’s name dropped in Bhima Koregaon violence case, police tell SHRC
PUNE The Pune rural police, on Wednesday, informed the Maharashtra state human rights commission (SHRC), that in absence of evidence against Sambhaji Bhide, his name has been “dropped” in the Bhima Koregaon violence case by not chargesheeting him for riots which took place on January 1, 2018 in Pune.
The Pune police had filed a chargesheet in September 2021, in which they named 41 people sans Bhide due to the absence of evidence against him.
Besides Bhide, another hardline Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote was among the several accused who were booked under various sections of IPC and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act who were accused of “orchestrating” the violence during the bicentennial event to commemorate the Koregaon-Bhima battle in Pune district on January 1, 2018.
The case against Bhide and Ekbote was lodged after dalit activist Anita Sawale had filed a complaint, accusing them of instigating the violence, which claimed one life and left several others injured.
“We submitted this information to the commission. The name of Bhide has not been included in chargesheet since there is no evidence against him so far,” said Pune superintendent of police Abhinav Deshmukh.
The said case was registered with the Shikrapur police station.
A lawyer had filed a complaint with the Maharashtra state human rights commission about the progress in the Koregaon Bhima violence case in and while replying to the commission, the Pune rural police informed the commission that since there was not enough evidence against Bhide, he was excluded and was not charge-sheeted in the case.
The charge sheet in the case was registered by Pune rural police on September 22, 2021, against 41 people including Ekbote.
For Panchkula residents, new garbage collection system no short of dumpster fire
The municipal corporation's new system of collecting segregated waste from the source through a private firm has left city residents unimpressed. No helpers with pick-up vehicles, hasty collection process and the inaudible speakers installed on the vehicles have emerged as major issues for the public. Under the new system, which came into force on April 11 in certain parts of the city, a private company was hired to take over garbage collection from door-to-door collectors.
SHO accused of raping Dalit teen girl in UP held: Police
A local police officer in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district was arrested on Wednesday on charges that he raped a 13-year-old girl who came to the police station to lodge a complaint of gang-rape against four other people. Authorities also suspended all 29 people posted at the police station where the alleged rape took place. ADGP (Kanpur) Bhanu Bhaskar said the local SHO, Tilakdhari Saroj, was arrested near the Allahabad high court.
Ludhiana | DSP’s visit sends railway police into a tizzy
Government Railway Police personnel were spotted painting walls, and scrubbing floors in the wake of GRP deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Amritsar) Surinder Kumar's scheduled inspection at the local police station on Wednesday. Kumar reached the Ludhiana station at 11.40am, and took salute of the parade that included 20 GRP personnel. The DSP and with his staff checked the crime data available with the GRP and a few documents were collected for audit.
Pune ZP to identify, fill gaps at 109 rural primary health care centres
PUNE The Pune Zilla Parishad has identified gaps in primary health care centres in Pune which will now be filled in by the administration. By the end of May 2022, each of the 109 centres in the district would have each essential facility. As per officials, the number of medical and surgical services would increase. For the pending amount ₹4.5 crores were being filled through a budget grant under ZP cess this financial year.
Pune district reports 41 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune: Pune district reported 41 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 223 are active cases. Pune city reported 25 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,523 and the death toll stood at 9,713. Till now, Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Wednesday saw total registration of 18.15 million doses.
