Two days after Rohan Bhate, honorary wildlife warden, Satara forest department, raised questions over the statutory clearances obtained for the 1,500 MW Tarali Pumped Storage Project (PSP), the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on Friday issued a stop-work notice to Adani Renewable Energy One Limited for allegedly undertaking unauthorised excavation and construction activities on two land parcels in Sawarghar village in Satara district.

MPCB said the company had undertaken the work without obtaining permissions from the board. (HT PHOTO) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The notice directs the company to immediately stop ongoing and proposed activities at the two sites, where temporary labour accommodation and material storage facilities are being developed. MPCB said the company had undertaken the work without obtaining permissions from the board. It also noted that environmental clearance (EC) for the development work on these parcels had not been obtained from the competent authority.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The directions were issued under Section 33A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and Section 31A of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. The board warned of further legal action if work is resumed without prior permission.

This is the second stop-work notice issued against the project within a week, following the notice by the forest department on November 13. However, the forest department has yet to announce further action, even after the meeting chaired by forest minister Ganesh Naik in Mumbai on November 17 to discuss the matter.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Responding to the MPCB notice, a company spokesperson said that the two land parcels earmarked for temporary construction-support facilities did not form part of the project’s permanent components. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding to the MPCB notice, a company spokesperson said that the two land parcels earmarked for temporary construction-support facilities did not form part of the project’s permanent components. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The permanent project components have the requisite statutory clearances. The temporary use of the said private land has already been considered in the approved layout by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA),” the spokesperson said, adding that the temporary facilities would be dismantled and the land restored after construction.

The company said it will be submitting its response to MPCB with facts and clarifications. Activities relating to the two land parcels have been kept in abeyance, it added.

Bhate had questioned whether the board verified the availability of environmental and wildlife clearances for all land parcels before granting consent to establish (CTE) on April 7, 2025.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He also claimed that Sawarghar village was not covered under the project’s environmental clearance, which, according to him, covered only four villages — Nivade, Kalambhe, Tondoshi and Jalu.

Meanwhile, following the latest notice, the company has halted work at all project sites in Tarali village. A forest department official said that no construction activity was currently underway. The official added that the department has completed its review of the company’s response to its notice and would submit a report to the ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) next week.