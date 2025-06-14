Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
Serum, DNDi to develop affordable dengue treatment

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 14, 2025 05:12 AM IST

Serum Institute of India (SII) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with not-for-profit medical research organisation Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) to accelerate clinical development of a monoclonal antibody treatment for dengue that will be affordable and accessible in low-and middle-income countries (LMICs).

SII stated that it has already conducted pre-clinical studies and Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials that show the candidate is safe and effective. It is currently leading the Phase 3 clinical trial in India for licensure. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

SII and DNDi will develop a work plan to implement research and development, Phase 3 clinical trials, and access activities, along with a joint strategy to raise the necessary funds and resources.

SII stated that it has already conducted pre-clinical studies and Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials that show the candidate is safe and effective. It is currently leading the Phase 3 clinical trial in India for licensure.

The Pune-based company said a joint project team will be formed to advance clinical trials, with the goal of registering and deploying the dengue monoclonal antibody in India and other countries, provided the studies confirm its safety and efficacy.

News / Cities / Pune / Serum, DNDi to develop affordable dengue treatment
Saturday, June 14, 2025
