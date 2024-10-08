Sharad Pawar to interview aspirant candidates for Pune

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar will interview assembly candidates from Pune city and Pune district on Wednesday. Over the past few days, Pawar has been personally meeting candidates across Maharashtra in preparation for the upcoming assembly elections. He has already conducted meetings for candidates from Vidarbha, North Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Western Maharashtra. On Wednesday, Pawar called for candidates from Pune city and district to attend interviews at Nisarga Mangal Karyalaya, located at Market Yard. There is a possibility that candidates may bring large groups of supporters with them. (HT FILE)

On Wednesday, Pawar called for candidates from Pune city and district to attend interviews at Nisarga Mangal Karyalaya, located at Market Yard. There is a possibility that candidates may bring large groups of supporters with them.

Even as the seat-sharing formula among Maha Vikas Aghadi partners is yet to be finalised, the NCP is keen to contest the Khadakwasla, Hadapsar, Parvati, and Wadgaonsheri assembly constituencies in Pune city, out of the eight available seats. Meanwhile, Congress is likely to contest in Shivajinagar, Kasba Peth, and Pune Cantonment, while Kothrud may go to the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction).

According to NCP sources, the party will hold discussions regarding all eight assembly constituencies as the seat-sharing arrangement is yet to be finalised.

State unit president Jayant Patil commented, “While I am the state unit president, Sharad Pawar usually makes all decisions concerning Pune district, and I prefer to follow his guidance.”

NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap stated, “We have asked interested candidates to submit application forms. Many candidates from all eight seats have applied, and Pawar will now meet with them.”

Sources revealed that some candidates from opposition parties met with Pawar on Tuesday, as he had also conducted meetings for Western Maharashtra candidates that day.