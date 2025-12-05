Pune: Sheetal Tejwani, arrested for the alleged illegal sale of nearly 40 acres of state-owned land in Mundhwa, made multiple attempts since 2013 to take possession of the plot despite the land’s 7/12 extract being officially closed, police told a Pune court on Thursday. Sheetal Tejwani, accused in ₹ 1,500-crore Mundhwa land fraud, made repeated bids to take possession: police tell court

Investigators said an old “closed” 7/12 extract was used to execute the land transaction even though the double-entry system for the parcel had long been shut.

Tejwani, arrested on December 3, was produced before judicial magistrate (first class) Alisha Bagal, who sent her to police custody till December 11. Heavy police deployment, led by DCPs Nikhil Pingale and Vivek Masal, was maintained around the court.

Public prosecutor Amit Yadav said Tejwani had attempted to illegally sell more than 40 acres of government land — earlier known as Mumbai Sarkar land and currently leased to the Botanical Society of India. She allegedly created 272 Powers of Attorney (PoAs) in the names of original Mahar Vatandars, many of whom are long deceased, rendering those PoAs void.

“She prepared 272 PoAs and claimed rights over land valued between ₹1,200 crore and ₹1,500 crore,” Yadav said. Police said she later struck a deal with Amedia Enterprises LLP to sell the land for ₹300 crore. A sale deed was executed on May 20, but investigators said stamp duty of more than ₹21 crore was never paid; a separate FIR for stamp duty evasion has been filed at Bavdhan Police Station.

Police told the court that the ready reckoner value was four to five times higher than the figure shown in documents, and they intend to probe possible unaccounted transactions. They said custodial interrogation is needed to trace original PoAs, development rights papers, agreements with descendants of vatandars, laptops and digital devices used to prepare documents, and Tejwani’s financial trail.

Tejwani, according to prosecution, made a petition to the then revenue minister in 2023 to regrant the Mundhwa land to the original vatandars although her petition was rejected, police told the court while seeking her custody. “She had moved an application before the then revenue minister seeking the regrant of land under Bombay Hereditary Offices Act 1874, Section 79. The same was rejected,” the prosecution stated.

In July 2024, she also went to Mumbai High Court against the order which was also rejected. Tejwani again approached HC with a revision petition though she withdrew it, the investigation officer told the court.

Investigators said, “Tejwani had also approached the district collectorate several times since 2020, filing applications and challans while claiming the land had been regranted under a 1994 order — a claim the government said is fabricated.”

The prosecution said Tejwani “joined hands” with Amedia Enterprises and obtained an illegal order granting private ownership over government land. The order was allegedly issued by the then tehsildar Suryakant Yeole, now suspended. One of the beneficiaries, police said, was Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which Parth Pawar, son of deputy CM Ajit Pawar, is a partner. Another order passed by Yeole reportedly relates to a government land parcel in Bopodi.

Advocate Arun Sonawane, representing the Mundhwa vatandars, said the case requires “deep and urgent investigation”, noting that at least 80 of the 272 original vatandars are dead and their PoAs cannot be used. He questioned how revenue officials issued letters to the Botanical Survey of India and others when the 7/12 extract clearly showed state ownership.

District government pleader Pramod Bombatkar told the court the land “unambiguously belongs to the state government”. He alleged Tejwani forged documents, misled vatandars about regrant orders and submitted an ₹11,000 challan for “entitlement rights” in 2020 without any legal basis.

Defence lawyer Ajay Bhise opposed custody, arguing that Tejwani’s name does not appear in the original FIR, which mainly targets suspended tehsildar Yeole and other officials. He said Tejwani has cooperated with investigators and handed over documents, making further custody unnecessary.

The court, after hearing both sides, extended Tejwani’s police custody till November 11 to verify documents, follow the money trail and examine the alleged wider conspiracy behind the Mundhwa land transaction.