Pune: Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathana (SSS) founder and former MP Raju Shetti on Tuesday temporarily suspended the sit-in protest started by him in Solapur after the district administration agreed to stop sugarcane harvesting across the district till November 19, and convene a meeting of sugar mill owners to discuss the farmers’ demand for a first payment of ₹3,500 per tonne of sugarcane.

SSS founder and former MP Raju Shetti on Tuesday temporarily suspended the sit-in protest in Solapur after the district administration agreed to stop sugarcane harvesting till November 19. (HT)

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The protest was called off after midnight on Monday following intervention by senior district officials and a written communication from collector S Karthikeyan who visited the protest site and handed over the letter to Shetti.

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Hundreds of farmers, led by Shetti, had begun a sit-in protest outside the new collector’s office at Sat Rasta on Monday. The protesters demanded that sugarcane harvesting be stopped across the district till such time a final decision is taken on the purchase price. The agitation had begun with a march from the Hutatma Smarak area, in which farmers from across Solapur district participated. Consequently, the road between Sat Rasta and Patrakar Bhavan Chowk was closed to traffic. As the agitation continued, some protesters moved past the police security at the entrance of the collector’s office and into the premises. Shetti appealed to the farmers to maintain peace and discipline. The protesters continued their agitation by raising slogans and singing folk songs against sugar factory owners. The farmers also arranged food at the protest site through contributions. Former minister Mahadev Jankar was among those who joined Shetti and the farmers.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the intervention, Shetti said that the agitation has been temporarily suspended after the administration gave a written assurance about suspending sugarcane harvesting and about calling a meeting of chairpersons of all sugar factories in the district at 11 am on November 19 at the collector’s office. The administration has made it mandatory for the chairpersons to attend the meeting personally, and warned against sending their representatives or managing directors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the intervention, Shetti said that the agitation has been temporarily suspended after the administration gave a written assurance about suspending sugarcane harvesting and about calling a meeting of chairpersons of all sugar factories in the district at 11 am on November 19 at the collector’s office. The administration has made it mandatory for the chairpersons to attend the meeting personally, and warned against sending their representatives or managing directors. {{/usCountry}}

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“If a positive decision is not taken at the November 19 meeting regarding our demand for a first payment of ₹3,500 per tonne, we will launch an even more intense agitation,” Shetti warned.

The outcome of Thursday’s meeting is expected to determine the SSS’s future course of action.