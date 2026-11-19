PUNE: Unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants killed Rajabhau Bhinge, Solapur district president of the Shiva Sanghatana on Tuesday at 10 pm near his residence in Isbavi, Pandharpur.

According to preliminary information, Bhinge had stepped out of his house when the assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened indiscriminate fire at him. He sustained serious bullet injuries and was rushed to a private hospital. However, he died before receiving treatment.

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Police officers rushed to the spot after receiving information about the shooting and launched a search for the attackers. CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being examined to identify the assailants and establish their escape route.

Bhinge was an accused in the murder case of corporator Namdev Bhoite. He had spent years in prison in connection with the case and was released about a year ago. Following his release, he became active in the Shiva Sanghatana.

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder. However, the motive behind the shooting has not yet been officially established.

The incident has created tension in Pandharpur at a time when the town is gearing up for the Kartik Wari, which draws a large number of devotees.

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