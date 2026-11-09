Six of family including 2 children die in fire at grocery store in Dharashiv

Six members of a family, including two children, were killed when a massive fire broke out inside a building housing their grocery store and residence in Dharashiv district’s Yedshi village early Monday, police said.

Dharashiv SP Ritu Khokar said four victims died of asphyxiation, while two others succumbed to severe burn injuries while attempting to escape downstairs (ANI/Videograb)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The fire broke out around 2:30 am and spread rapidly, filling the residential portion with thick smoke and trapping the family as they slept. The family lived on the first floor and ran the grocery business on the ground floor.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The fire produced dense smoke that engulfed the living area, leaving the occupants little chance to escape, a Dharashiv police officer said.

The deceased were identified as Uttam Trimbak Karande, his wife Chandrakala Uttam Karande, their son Govind Uttam Karande, daughter-in-law Jyoti Govind Karande, and granddaughters Gayatri and Siddhi, the officer said.

Dharashiv superintendent of police (SP) Ritu Khokar said four victims died of asphyxiation, while two others succumbed to severe burn injuries while attempting to escape downstairs. “Because there were a lot of plastic items and oil cans in the grocery store, the fire suddenly intensified. Four people upstairs died due to suffocation, and two who tried to rescue themselves below died in the fire,” Khokar said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} There is no word on the cause of the fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is no word on the cause of the fire. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Local residents called emergency services. Fire engines from neighbouring fire stations, including Kalamb and Tuljapur, were deployed to assist local crews. One person was rescued from the building and is being treated at hospital.

Khokar said the administration had received complaints from people that the firefighters were ill-equipped and not adequately trained, and that it would investigate.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy.