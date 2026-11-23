Maharashtra’s poultry industry is facing a mounting crisis with a sharp rise in feed prices driving up production costs even as demand for chicken weakens in the drought-hit rural economies.

The state has around 3,500 poultry farms affiliated with the MPFBA. Maharashtra accounts for more than 12% of the over ₹1.75 lakh crore annual turnover of the national poultry industry. (FILE PHOTO) more less

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The cost of rearing broiler chickens has increased by over 15% in the past month, putting poultry farmers under pressure as they struggle to absorb the higher expenses without passing them on to consumers. The impact is particularly pronounced in drought-affected regions such as Marathwada, where declining rural incomes have led to a drop in chicken consumption.

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P G Pedgaonkar, secretary of the Maharashtra Poultry Farmers and Breeders Association (MPFBA), said that production costs have risen by at least 15% last month, primarily due to a steep increase in the prices of poultry feed. “The agriculture and poultry sectors are closely interlinked. The prices of maize and soya de-oiled cake (DOC) made from soybean and used as the two main feed ingredients, have increased following large-scale damage to Kharif crops due to the drought,” Pedgaonkar told Hindustan Times. Maize prices have risen from ₹22 per kg to over ₹36 per kg; while soya DOC has become costlier, increasing from ₹45 to ₹80 per kg.

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{{^usCountry}} The state has around 3,500 poultry farms affiliated with the MPFBA. Maharashtra accounts for more than 12% of the over ₹1.75 lakh crore annual turnover of the national poultry industry. The average monthly sale of broiler birds in the state is around six crore, with nearly 70% of the consumption concentrated in urban centres such as Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur; and the remaining 30% in rural areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state has around 3,500 poultry farms affiliated with the MPFBA. Maharashtra accounts for more than 12% of the over ₹1.75 lakh crore annual turnover of the national poultry industry. The average monthly sale of broiler birds in the state is around six crore, with nearly 70% of the consumption concentrated in urban centres such as Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur; and the remaining 30% in rural areas. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Pedgaonkar, the cost of producing one kg of chicken has risen from around ₹95 to ₹110.

Adding to the burden, water scarcity has forced several poultry farms to depend on private tankers, further raising operating costs; said C Vasanth Kumar Shetty, all-India convener of the Poultry India Broiler Coordination Committee (PIBCC) and former president of MPFBA.

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“I do not foresee feed costs coming down over the next 10 months; not until the next Kharif crop is harvested. The state’s poultry sector is under severe stress,” Shetty said.

With shortage in feed and high prices affecting poultry farmers in several states, industry associations have sought intervention from the Centre.

“We have requested the union government to make broken wheat and grains held by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) that are unfit for human consumption, available to poultry farms as bird feed. We have also sought imports of maize to improve availability,” Shetty said.

However, farmers are reluctant to increase the farm-gate prices of broiler birds, afraid that higher prices might further dampen demand at a time when rural purchasing power is already under strain.

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“With crop losses affecting the rural economy, any increase in chicken prices could hit sales further. At this juncture, we are not planning to raise the farm-gate price,” association sources said.

The squeeze is already being felt by poultry businesses in drought-hit districts. Babu Qureshi, an MPFBA member from Beed, said that rising feed costs and erratic water supply have made it increasingly difficult for him to maintain his poultry farm.

Qureshi, who also operates a retail outlet, said that his daily chicken sales have fallen from over 2,000 kg to around 1,200 kg.

“A sizeable section of my customers, who are labourers, have either stopped buying chicken or reduced their consumption due to financial constraints,” he said.