Speeding car kills milk delivery man on newly opened road

Pune: A 27-year-old supervisor of a milk business was killed in a road accident Tuesday early morning on the newly-opened cement-concrete road near Raheja Premier society in the NIBM Annexe-Mohammadwadi area, leading to public anger and fresh calls for road safety measures on the corridor.

The deceased, identified as Sunny Ambadas Misal, a resident of Tadiwala road, was on his routine milk delivery round around 5:30am, when a speeding Fiat Punto car allegedly rammed into his two-wheeler from behind near S M Ghule Chowk. The car was reportedly being driven by Aman Maniyar (21), a resident of Handewadi, with three other young occupants from the Kondhwa-Handewadi area.

Misal, who suffered severe head trauma and a leg fracture, later succumbed to the injuries at Command Hospital, after initial treatment at Ruby Hall Clinic.

According to API Ratnadeep Gaikwad from the Kadepadal police station, the car was moving at very high speed when the incident occurred. “It is an open stretch of road and the visibility was clear. The driver seems to have lost control due to overspeeding. Blood samples have been collected at Sassoon Hospital and reports are awaited,” Gaikwad told Hindustan Times.

A case has been filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 304 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Residents and local civic forums have reacted strongly to the accident. Jaymala Dhankikar, director of the NIBM Annexe Citizens’ Forum, posted on social media that faulty road design, poor urban planning, and political interference were compromising public safety. “We have submitted multiple petitions to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) over the last six months urging an IRC-compliant audit of the newly opened S.M. Ghule-Lavanya Hotel corridor. This tragedy could have been prevented,” she stated.

Raj Singh, a resident of Raheja Premier, said that while the new cement road has eased traffic congestion, it has unfortunately turned into a dangerous speed zone. “The stretch has become a racing track for reckless drivers. There are no speed breakers, no pedestrian crossings, and no cameras and it’s a disaster waiting to happen,” he said.

Singh further said that the residents demand an immediate Indian Road Congress (IRC) safety audit, installation of CCTV surveillance, and traffic calming measures before more lives are lost. “The civic authorities must take accountability,” he added.

Prominent social activist Ashok Mehendale also demanded accountability from civic officials and former elected representatives. “This is not just a traffic accident but it’s an administrative failure. The road was opened without safety compliance, traffic engineering, or enforcement mechanisms. The PMC administration and traffic police must face action, and an independent audit should be conducted immediately,” he said.