SPPU announces recruitment for 133 contractual assistant professor posts

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has announced recruitment for 133 contractual assistant professor posts across various departments. The appointments will be purely temporary and valid till May 31, 2027. As per the university notification, selected candidates will receive a consolidated monthly remuneration of ₹50,000. (HT FILE)

According to SPPU registrar Prafull Pawar, the online application process will begin on May 23 and continue till June 1, 2026.

As per the university notification, selected candidates will receive a consolidated monthly remuneration of ₹50,000. Vacancies are available across departments in Science and Technology, Commerce and Management, Humanities, Interdisciplinary Studies and other academic units.

The university said the reservation-wise distribution will follow government norms. Of the 133 posts, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes, nine for Scheduled Tribes, 25 for OBC candidates, 13 for EWS candidates and 38 for the open category. Additional reservations apply for women, sportspersons, persons with disabilities and orphans. Five posts are reserved for persons with disabilities, and one for an orphan candidate.

Recruitment will be conducted for subjects including Biotechnology, Energy Studies, Chemistry, Computer Science, Environmental Science, Mathematics, Media and Communication Studies, Physics, Technology, and Data Science within the Science and Technology faculty.

Opportunities are also available in Commerce, Management, English, Law, History, Psychology, Sociology, Journalism, Education, Physical Education, Music and Theatre Arts, among other disciplines.

The university has specified that applicants must hold a postgraduate degree in the relevant subject with at least 55% marks. Candidates must also qualify for NET/SET or hold a PhD, as per University Grants Commission (UGC) norms. For certain specialised streams, qualifications prescribed by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will also apply.

The application process will be conducted online through the university’s official website.