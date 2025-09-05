SPPU increases funding to 1 crore to encourage student research in Avishkar 2025

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has raised funding for the forthcoming Avishkar inter-university research competition from ₹48 lakh to ₹1 crore this year. The varsity administration has directed affiliated colleges to organise orientation and training workshops for students at the institutional level. Launched by the then Governor of Maharashtra 17 years ago, Avishkar is a state-level initiative to encourage research and innovation among students of agricultural and non-agricultural universities. (HT FILE)

Launched by the then Governor of Maharashtra 17 years ago, Avishkar is a state-level initiative to encourage research and innovation among students of agricultural and non-agricultural universities. As hosts, SPPU has consistently demonstrated outstanding performance in the competition.

Suresh Gosavi, vice-chancellor, SPPU said that the 2025 edition of Avishkar would go beyond research participation as students will be connected with its Science and Innovation Park Incubation Centre and research support schemes such as ASPIRE (Assistance by SPPU for Project-based Innovative Research Scheme) to nurture future entrepreneurs and researchers.

Devidas Waydande, chairman, Avishkar Research Committee and member of SPPU management council, said, “The funding has been increased to encourage research. Each participating college will receive ₹10,000 and each department within the campus will also receive ₹10,000. The fund for departmental competition has been increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh.”

According to the circular issued by the university on Thursday, heads of departments and principals of affiliated colleges must organise orientation workshops for students and submit detailed reports to the university by September 20, Only institutions submitting the reports will be eligible to receive financial assistance. College and departmental-level Avishkar competitions must be held by September 13, followed by the selection of students for the divisional-level competition by September 20.

Each college is required to appoint a senior faculty as a research coordinator.

The competition spans six categories — humanities, languages and fine arts; commerce, management and law; pure sciences; agriculture and animal husbandry; engineering and technology; and medicine and pharmacy. The divisional-level rounds of Avishkar have been tentatively scheduled for October 2025.