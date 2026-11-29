The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has introduced a standardised 100-mark assessment framework for interviews conducted as part of assistant professor recruitment in non-government aided senior colleges affiliated with the university. The framework lays down five specific parameters for evaluating candidates, including academic performance, teaching aptitude, research aptitude, knowledge of the National Education Policy (NEP) and communication skills.

Research aptitude will carry 20 marks, while knowledge of NEP and academic vision will account for 10 marks. The remaining 10 marks will be allocated to communication and presentation skills. (HT FILE) more less

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The university has circulated a prescribed interview assessment sheet to all affiliated non-government aided senior colleges in Pune, Ahilyanagar and Nashik, directing them to follow the evaluation criteria while conducting recruitment interviews.

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According to a circular issued by the university on November 27, under the 100-mark framework, academic performance and assessment of domain knowledge will carry the highest weightage of 30 marks. Teaching aptitude and teaching skills will also carry 30 marks, making these two parameters together account for 60% of the total interview assessment.

Research aptitude will carry 20 marks, while knowledge of NEP and academic vision will account for 10 marks. The remaining 10 marks will be allocated to communication and presentation skills.

The assessment sheet also requires colleges to record details such as the candidate’s application number, name, category, subject and interview date, along with the marks awarded under each parameter and the final score out of 100.

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