SPPU students seek online option for next semester exams

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will hold its next semester examination from May 2 in the offline mode, its first after the Covid outbreak. However, many students seek the exams in online mode citing that they have returned to their hometown and village and it will be difficult to attend offline exams in May because of summer heat.

The demand was raised by students after the Nagpur University gave both online and offline options to students to appear for exams. The Nagpur university in a notification issued to its affiliated colleges instructed to give both options to students for the semester examinations beginning mid-May.

Meanwhile, students have started an online campaign #OnlineExamForAllMaharashtraUniversities to press for their demand. Piyush Taru, one of the SPPU students, said, “We want the varsity to hold the summer semester exam online and take it offline from the next semester.”

Another student Manasi Konje said, “I am studying at SPPU in Science department and have returned to my village in Aurangabad. If exams are taken offline, I need to come to the city only for the exams. Hence, the exams should be held online.”

A few papers of first semester exams of SPPU will end by April. Next semester examinations will be held between May 2 and June 27. The inter-disciplinary stream courses exams will be delayed for the second semester and would go on till September 30. Details of second semester exams have been uploaded on varsity website.