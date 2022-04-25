SPPU students seek online option for next semester exams
The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will hold its next semester examination from May 2 in the offline mode, its first after the Covid outbreak. However, many students seek the exams in online mode citing that they have returned to their hometown and village and it will be difficult to attend offline exams in May because of summer heat.
The demand was raised by students after the Nagpur University gave both online and offline options to students to appear for exams. The Nagpur university in a notification issued to its affiliated colleges instructed to give both options to students for the semester examinations beginning mid-May.
Meanwhile, students have started an online campaign #OnlineExamForAllMaharashtraUniversities to press for their demand. Piyush Taru, one of the SPPU students, said, “We want the varsity to hold the summer semester exam online and take it offline from the next semester.”
Another student Manasi Konje said, “I am studying at SPPU in Science department and have returned to my village in Aurangabad. If exams are taken offline, I need to come to the city only for the exams. Hence, the exams should be held online.”
A few papers of first semester exams of SPPU will end by April. Next semester examinations will be held between May 2 and June 27. The inter-disciplinary stream courses exams will be delayed for the second semester and would go on till September 30. Details of second semester exams have been uploaded on varsity website.
Active cases increase by 50%, no decision on masks yet
PUNE The state has been reporting a rise in new and active Covid-19 cases since the past one week. However, the Maharashtra government is still not set on reintroducing masks as mandatory Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and will instead keep a watch on the situation for the next 4-5 days, said health officials. Despite active cases rising, hospitalisations in major cities which have reported higher caseload have not seen any significant increase.
NCB seizes 2400kg of marijuana from a truck in Fatehpur, one held
Narcotics Control Bureau seized over 2400 kilograms of marijuana worth ₹24 crore in Fatehpur district while being smuggled from Odisha on Monday, said, senior police officials. A senior NCB official confirmed the seizure from a truck coming from Angul in Odisha under Bakewar police station limits of Fatehpur on Monday morning. The police said further investigation is underway.
Pune district reports 23 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune district reported 23 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,543 deaths and 207 are active cases. Pune city reported 10 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,337 and the death toll stood at 9,713. Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Monday a total of 17.98 million doses have been registered.
7,867 admissions confirmed under RTE in Pune district
At least 7,867 admissions under the Right to Education Act have been confirmed in Pune district, according to the education department. Last two years, the admissions under the RTE have seen a delay due to the pandemic. Under the RTE, private schools must reserve 25 per cent of seats at the entry-level of nursery and Class 1 for students from economically weaker sections. This year, 957 schools were registered in Pune district.
Procurement: ₹13,697-cr paid to wheat farmers in Punjab
The Punjab Government has paid ₹13,697 crore to farmers for the purchase of wheat till Monday. Food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said this is the highest minimum support price payment made to farmers till April 25 in the past one decade and three times the last year's figures of ₹4,754.42 crore. Private players have procured another 4.6 lakh tonnes, taking the total to about 90.4 lakh tonnes.
