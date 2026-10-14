SPPU teachers allege political pressure, warn of protest

The Savitribai Phule Teachers Association has accused the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration of yielding to political pressure and failing to support faculty facing interference in their academic and administrative responsibilities. The association has threatened a collective reading protest outside the university building if the situation persists.

Satish Pardeshi, president of the association, warned that teachers would launch a collective reading protest if the administration continued to bow to political pressure. (HT)

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In a letter dated October 13 addressed to the vice-chancellor, the association said SPPU had built a reputation as one of the country’s leading universities through its strong academic and administrative traditions. However, it alleged that increasing political and organisational interference was undermining the institution’s functioning.

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The association claimed that professors were frequently assigned additional responsibilities but faced difficulties while discharging them. Despite taking on these duties, faculty were allegedly subjected to humiliation and considerable mental stress without adequate support from the administration.

“How can an administrative system expect professors to shoulder additional responsibilities and then leave them to face humiliation and mental distress?” the association asked in the letter.

Satish Pardeshi, president of the association, warned that teachers would launch a collective reading protest if the administration continued to bow to political pressure.

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{{^usCountry}} The association also questioned whether the university was functioning under the vice-chancellor’s leadership or under pressure from political groups. It alleged that some statements issued by the administration were irresponsible and politically influenced, without adequate consideration of the circumstances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The association also questioned whether the university was functioning under the vice-chancellor’s leadership or under pressure from political groups. It alleged that some statements issued by the administration were irresponsible and politically influenced, without adequate consideration of the circumstances. {{/usCountry}}

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The letter did not name the political groups allegedly interfering in the university’s functioning. SPPU vice-chancellor Suresh Gosavi was unavailable for comment despite attempts to reach him.