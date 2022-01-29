Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SPPU to set up Mathematics museum
pune news

SPPU to set up Mathematics museum

Published on Jan 29, 2022 11:13 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will set up a ‘Mathematics Museum’ at its premises to teach the subject with fun factor to children and students. Students from Class 4 to 12 will be taught various fun elements about Mathematics. The concept is initiated from the PMO’s office to SPPU.

University vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar announced about the project on Republic Day. “The museum will come up on the university premises. Students will be encouraged towards Maths with play and fun activities,” said Prof Karmalkar.

The project is funded by Baba Kalyani, owner-director of Bharat Forge company.

