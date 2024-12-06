SPPU’s 125th convocation ceremony: Mitigate, manage impacts of climate change is the need of the hour, says Saraswat

Pune: Vijay Kumar Saraswat, Member of NITI Aayog (National Institution for Transforming India) and chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), said that the state-of-the-art research facilities at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and the able guidance of its faculty will guide young minds and prepare them to participate in future global and national endeavours. NITI Aayog member and JNU chancellor Vijay Kumar Saraswat said the state-of-the-art research facilities at SPPU and its faculty will guide young minds to participate in future global and national endeavours. (HT)

Speaking as the chief guest at the 125th convocation ceremony of SPPU held at Iravati Karve Auditorium on Thursday, Saraswat said that the challenges that today’s scientists and engineers face are different from those of the previous generation.

“Climate change, a global crisis, is the result of mankind’s unsustainable use of natural resources. Scientists must focus on developing policies to mitigate and manage the impacts of climate change. These policies require transitioning to renewable energy sources, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and investing in climate-resilient infrastructure, and India must prioritise clean and affordable energy technologies, environmentally friendly transport solutions, industrial practices, and development. These measures are crucial to ensuring future energy security and environmental sustainability. India has made significant progress in renewable energy, but more needs to be done to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels,” he said.

A special issue of SPPU “Vidyapith Varta” was released on the occasion. Saraswat awarded 28 gold medals to students who excelled in various examinations.

At the ceremony, 73,113 students received degree, 19,841 postgraduate degree, 93 diploma certificate, 165 doctorate and 61 postgraduate diploma certificates.

40 foreign varsities to take apart in SPPU global education fair

Around 40 foreign universities will participate in the SPPU’s first Global Education Fair to be held on Saturday, December 7.

“The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has given importance to the internationalisation of higher education. Accordingly, the fair has been organised in collaboration with the International Centre,” said SPPU vice-chancellor professor Suresh Gosavi.

Degree courses are being run as per the agreement between SPPU and the University of Melbourne.

“Students and parents will get free career guidance at the fair,” said Vijay Khare, head, SPPU International Centre.