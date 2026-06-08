State approves ‘Nipun Setu’ to connect unselected MPSC candidates with employers

Pune: In a significant initiative aimed at utilising the talent pool of candidates who narrowly miss selection in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations, the state government on June 5 approved the launch of the ‘Nipun Setu’ portal. The-Nikiski-has-a-unique-design-featuring-a-clear-glass-touchpad-that-takes-up-the-space-underneath-the-keyboard-which-is-usually-reserved-for-your-palm-rest-When-the-lid-is-closed-the-see-through-touchpad-serves-another-purpose-it-acts-as-a-window-into-the-display-of-the-laptop-letting-you-see-about-a-third-of-the-ultrabook-s-screen

The portal will be a dedicated platform to connect such candidates with potential employers in the private sector, public sector undertakings, government corporations and semi-government bodies, on the lines of the Pratibha Setu of the Union Public Service Commission.

The government has directed that development of the portal must be completed within two months. The expenditure for creation and operation of the portal will be met from approved budgetary provisions of the MAITRI (Maharashtra Industry, Trade and Investment Facilitation) cell for the financial year 2026-27.

A Government Resolution (GR), issued by the Industries department on June 5, states that candidates who reach the final stage of any MPSC recruitment process will be eligible for inclusion on the portal. The initiative will apply to all future MPSC examinations conducted after the issuance of the GR.

The government has also made a provision for candidates who reached the final stage of MPSC examinations conducted during the previous year, subject to their consent and technical feasibility.

According to the GR, candidate data will be transferred automatically from MPSC to the Nipun Setu portal through a secure Application Programming Interface (API) after declaration of final examination results. The information will remain visible to registered employers until the candidate is selected through another MPSC recruitment process, after which the data will be automatically removed.

Participation will be based on digital consent. Candidates will be asked while filling examination forms whether they agree to have their information shared on the portal. Additional digital consent will be required before accepting any employment offer received through the platform.

To safeguard privacy, candidate data will be accessible only to verified and registered employers.

A state-level monitoring committee has been constituted to oversee implementation of the initiative. The committee will be headed by the additional chief secretary or principal secretary (Services), General Administration Department, and will include senior representatives from the Industries Department, Skill Development Department, Information Technology Department, MPSC, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and MAITRI.