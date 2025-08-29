State halts admissions at 176 pharmacy colleges over PCI norm violations

Pune: The Higher and Technical Education Department of Maharashtra launched a sweeping action on August 27 against pharmacy colleges that failed to meet the mandatory standards prescribed by the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI). The move follows mounting concerns about deteriorating educational quality in the sector and repeated warnings to established institutions. Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Department on August 27 took action against pharmacy colleges that failed to meet mandatory standards prescribed by Pharmacy Council of India. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

On July 29, Higher and Technical Education minister Chandrakant Patil announced the directive after a high-level review meeting of pharmacy colleges that received recognition between 2022 to 2025. The meeting revealed widespread irregularities and a lack of compliance with the PCI’s Standard Inspection Format (SIF), which outlines essential infrastructure, safety, and academic requirements for pharmacy institutions.

Subsequent surprise inspections exposed serious deficiencies in 128 diploma (D. Pharm) colleges and 48 degree (B. Pharm) colleges. Inspectors found missing fire safety certifications, inadequate laboratories, absence of occupancy certificates, and staff shortages. Alarmingly, several institutions were also flagged for allegedly submitting forged or incomplete documents, including manipulated building maps and fake occupancy certificates, to obtain approvals.

In line with government instructions, the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has now issued showcause notices to all non-compliant institutions. The notices, which have been published on the DTE website and the portals of respective universities, demand that colleges rectify deficiencies. Until then, first-year admissions for the 2025-26 academic session will not be permitted.

“Admissions for the 2025-26 academic year have been stopped for non-compliant institutions. If they still fail to comply with PCI standards and do not submit the required information within the stipulated period, the DTE will recommend cancellation of their university affiliations and request the PCI to revoke its approval,” Minister Patil warned.

To ensure transparency, the department has directed joint directors to carry out on-site inspections across the state. Colleges have been ordered to furnish detailed data on their academic and infrastructural facilities, including qualified staff, laboratories, classrooms, libraries, hostels, and other educational amenities.

“Pharmacy institutions that have not fulfilled the mandatory requirements under the Standard Inspection Format of the Pharmacy Council of India will not be permitted to conduct admissions this year until they rectify the deficiencies. The list of such institutions has been published on the Directorate of Technical Education’s website, and students are advised to exercise caution while seeking admission,” said Vinod Mohitkar, director of Technical Education.

“We actually welcome this decision. Many new pharmacy colleges were running without proper facilities, and students like us would have suffered later. It’s better that admissions are stopped now rather than risk our future,” said pharmacy aspirant Nimish Shah.