Pune: State plans ESIC hospitals in all districts: Labour minister Akash Fundkar

The Maharashtra government is working to expand healthcare access for industrial workers by setting up Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospitals across all districts, labour minister Akash Fundkar said on Thursday. The move aims to strengthen worker healthcare amid rapid industrial growth across the state, he said. Fundkar was speaking at the launch of an annual health checkup programme for workers aged above 40 years at the ESIC hospital in Bibwewadi.

“As industrialisation expands across districts, the number of workers is increasing significantly. There is a growing need for ESIC hospitals in these areas. We are in discussions with the central government to increase the number of such facilities across Maharashtra,” he said.

The health checkup initiative, introduced under the new labour codes, is part of a nationwide programme launched simultaneously at multiple ESIC hospitals across the country. The initiative was launched by the central government at ESIC Medical College and Hospital, New Delhi, at the hands of union minister Mansukh Mandaviya; with 11 ESIC hospitals, including Pune, participating in the rollout.

Fundkar said that the objective of the programme is to detect health issues among workers at an early stage. “Regular health screening will help identify serious illnesses before they become critical. This will reduce long-term health risks and improve the overall wellbeing of workers,” he said.

Minister of state Madhuri Misal, who was also present at the event, emphasised the need for stronger emergency care systems for industrial workers. She suggested exploring partnerships with private hospitals and doctors to ensure immediate treatment for workers injured in industrial accidents.

“Many private hospitals and doctors are willing to extend support, even free-of-cost, in emergency cases. We need to create a system where such collaborations can help workers get timely treatment,” Misal said.

Senior officials, including ESIC commissioner Ramesh Chavan; and a large number of workers attended the event. According to officials, the annual health screening programme will include routine medical tests aimed at early detection of conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and other occupational health risks.