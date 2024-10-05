Student beaten up for not tucking in shirt; teacher booked

The Pune city police on Friday booked teacher of private school for allegedly thrashing and injuring a Class 6 boy student for not tucking in his shirt, an official said. According to the complainant, the physical assault left the student with ear injury. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Sandesh Bhosale, 26, and incident took place during a computer class at the school on September 27.

Based on a complaint by the minor’s father, Swargate Police Station has filed a case under Section 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015 (Care and Protection of Children), the official said.

According to the complainant, the physical assault left the student with ear injury.

Meanwhile, parents of students along with Maharashtra Navnirman Party (MNS) leader Ganesh Bokare and his supporters visited the school on Saturday and demanded strict action against the teacher. Some people vandalised the school property.