A 19-year-old first-year engineering student of a reputed university in Loni Kalbhor spent nearly 14 hours trapped inside a campus elevator after power fluctuations reportedly disrupted its safety and backup systems on Wednesday.

With the doors locked, her cries for help went unheard as most staff and students had already left the building. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO) more less

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Chandrakant Borude, public relations officer, Maharashtra Institute of Technology-Art, Design and Technology University (MIT-ADT) University, said the incident occurred around 4 pm on November 18, when the student was leaving for home after classes. She entered the elevator alone, but repeated power interruptions caused the cabin to stall. With the doors locked, her cries for help went unheard as most staff and students had already left the building.

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University officials said the student was unable to contact her parents or friends as there was no mobile network connectivity inside the elevator shaft. Her phone switched off at around 5.30 pm after its battery ran out.

Trapped overnight without food or water, the student repeatedly pressed the elevator’s emergency alarm. However, the alarm reportedly failed to transmit an alert to the ground floor. She was finally rescued around 6 am on Thursday (November 19), after the power supply stabilised and the elevator resumed functioning. She was found safe but shaken, university sources said.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, after failing to receive their daughter’s customary daily phone call, her worried parents rushed to the campus on Wednesday night. Along with professors, her class mentor and security personnel, they searched the premises and surrounding areas, but failed to locate her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, after failing to receive their daughter’s customary daily phone call, her worried parents rushed to the campus on Wednesday night. Along with professors, her class mentor and security personnel, they searched the premises and surrounding areas, but failed to locate her. {{/usCountry}}

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The family subsequently approached the Loni Kalbhor Police Station late on Wednesday night and lodged a missing-person complaint.

The student and her family declined to comment, saying she was not in a condition to speak to the media.

The university administration attributed the incident to severe fluctuations in the power supply. Officials said repeated voltage fluctuations within a five-to-ten-minute period disrupted the elevator’s functioning, causing it to stop.

Borude said the elevator, installed around 18 months ago, was equipped with an automatic system designed to switch to generator backup and bring the cabin to the ground floor during a power outage.

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“However, rapid fluctuations could have disrupted the switching mechanism, pushing the lift into maintenance mode and immobilising it. We have formed an internal committee to investigate the incident,” he said.

The university management has also issued a memo to the elevator manufacturer and maintenance provider, seeking an explanation. The manufacturer’s technical team has begun inspecting the unit.

Meanwhile, Loni Kalbhor police are investigating possible negligence. Senior inspector Samadhan Pawar confirmed that an FIR was registered following the missing-person complaint on Wednesday night.

“She was traced the following morning after the technical glitch was resolved. Although the student and her parents have since submitted an application stating they have no grievances against anyone and requested withdrawal of the FIR, we are continuing our investigation to determine how the failure occurred and whether negligence was involved,” Pawar said.

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