NCP (SP) leader says civic commissioner’s inspection has failed to bring relief to residents; alleges cement dust pollution and blocked stormwater drain

Pune:

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Nationalist Congress Party/NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar/SP) working president Supriya Sule has raised concerns over continued operation of ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants in Undri, claiming that residents are being exposed to hazardous levels of cement dust despite the Pune municipal commissioner having personally inspected the area.

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Sule on Tuesday said that there has been no improvement in the situation around Tata Inora Park where RMC plants allegedly continue to flout regulations, and pose a serious threat to the health of residents. She urged the Pune municipal commissioner and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to permanently shut down these plants.

Residents of Tata Inora Park, Godrej Prana, Godrej Greens and Mayuri Society have been protesting the operation of RMC plants near residential complexes and schools. They have been complaining that the cement dust emanating from these units has worsened air quality in the area, affecting children, senior citizens and other residents, with many reporting respiratory and eye-related problems.

Sule further alleged that RMC plant operators have been dumping cement into a stormwater drain, blocking its flow. Despite bringing the issue to the municipal commissioner’s attention, the drain has not been cleared; she said. The blockage has resulted in water accumulating on roads, making commuting particularly hazardous for two-wheeler riders.

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{{^usCountry}} Pointing out that residents have been pursuing the matter with the administration for several months without receiving a concrete response or seeing any action, Sule demanded that the blocked drain be cleared and repaired immediately. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pointing out that residents have been pursuing the matter with the administration for several months without receiving a concrete response or seeing any action, Sule demanded that the blocked drain be cleared and repaired immediately. {{/usCountry}}

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She also called for an urgent survey, demarcation, deepening and cleaning of a lake in the area to ensure its protection. Urging the civic administration to act without further delay, she said that the authorities should not test the patience of residents.

Sule’s intervention comes amid growing concerns among residents over the impact of construction-related activities and industrial operations in the rapidly developing Undri residential belt.