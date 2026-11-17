PUNE: The NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule said on Monday that her party was open to supporting the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise, provided women’s reservation is implemented simultaneously and a uniform formula is followed to increase Lok Sabha seats across all states.

Mumbai, Nov 14 (ANI): NCP-SCP working president and MP Supriya Sule addresses a press conference at Silver Oak, in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Sathiya)

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Sule said, “We want a 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats to be applied uniformly across the country, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, rather than a population-based formula that could create disparities between states.” Women’s reservation, she said, must be implemented alongside delimitation.

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Sule said she had not yet received or read the complete delimitation Bill. She would study its provisions before taking a final position.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had earlier invited her, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant and AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi for discussions on the issue,” Sule said.

She pointed out that several parliamentary constituencies now have 30 lakh to 50 lakh voters, making it difficult for MPs to undertake development work with the existing annual Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) allocation of ₹5 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} Sule’s remarks came amid differences within the party over the issue, with party MLA Jitendra Awhad’s daughter Natasha Awhad publicly opposing any move to support the proposed legislation, describing it as detrimental to the country’s democratic framework and Constitution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sule’s remarks came amid differences within the party over the issue, with party MLA Jitendra Awhad’s daughter Natasha Awhad publicly opposing any move to support the proposed legislation, describing it as detrimental to the country’s democratic framework and Constitution. {{/usCountry}}

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Responding to questions about Natasha’s stand, Sule welcomed the difference of opinion between a father and daughter. “If Jitendra Awhad and his daughter have different opinions, I welcome such thoughts. The new generation thinks differently. I am a little old-fashioned. For me, what my parents and family say is the final word,” she said.

Natasha had said that if reports of her party considering support for the delimitation Bill were true, she would “absolutely condemn” the decision, arguing that it could give the BJP an unfair electoral advantage.

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Awhad said he had never restricted her freedom of expression. “We have never put any restrictions on her (Natasha’s) freedom. What she wants to say is her decision,” he said, adding that Sharad Pawar believed in democracy and would never ask her to remain silent.