A 47-year-old schoolteacher was murdered by her brother-in-law over a dispute involving money, gold jewellery and documents in Pangare village of Purandar taluka, Pune district, on Wednesday, police said on Friday.

The deceased, Ujjwala Kakade, worked as a teacher at a school in Hadapsar. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Saswad police have arrested the accused, Shashikant Kakade (51), in connection with the murder.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The deceased, Ujjwala Kakade, worked as a teacher at a school in Hadapsar. According to the police, she had been demanding the return of money withdrawn from her deceased husband’s bank account, along with cheques, gold jewellery and other documents. This led to frequent arguments between the two.

Assistant police inspector Vaibhav Sonawane said, “The incident took place around 8.45 am on November 19, when Ujjwala was walking to school. Shashikant Kakade attacked her with an iron rod and a brick. She died on the spot.”

Following the incident, Ujjwala’s brother, Ganesh Memane, lodged a complaint with the Saswad police. A case was subsequently registered and Shashikant arrested.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The police have also registered a case against Ujjwala’s mother-in-law, Sulochana Kakade, for assisting Shashikant in the crime. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police have also registered a case against Ujjwala’s mother-in-law, Sulochana Kakade, for assisting Shashikant in the crime. {{/usCountry}}

Read More