Teachers moved to new postings within zilla parishads (ZP) across Maharashtra must join their assigned positions before filing complaints or representations against their transfer orders, failing which they may face disciplinary action.

The rural development department issued a circular on Wednesday outlining the procedure for addressing grievances arising from the intra-district transfer process. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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The rural development department issued a circular on Wednesday outlining the procedure for addressing grievances arising from the intra-district transfer process.

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Chief executive officers (CEOs) of zilla parishads have been directed to initiate disciplinary action against teachers who fail to join their new postings despite being relieved.

Under the revised grievance redressal mechanism, a committee headed by ZP CEO will have to decide on teachers’ complaints within 30 days. Teachers dissatisfied with the panel’s decision can appeal to the divisional commissioner within seven days.

The divisional commissioner is expected to decide on the appeal, preferably within 30 days, and the decision will be final.