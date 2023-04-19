Voice against noise: Kalyaninagar residents question officials’ silence over noise pollution

The elite and quite neighbourhood of Kalynaninagar has been witnessing several commercial activities leading to noise pollution. With authorities being mum on this situation, the Team Swachh Kalyani Nagar (TSKN) decided to take matters in their own hands and organised a noise pollution awareness programme ‘Voice against noise’ on Wednesday at the Joggers Park library. Team Swachh Kalyani Nagar (TSKN) organised a noise pollution awareness programme ‘Voice against noise’ on Wednesday at the Joggers Park library. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

Representatives from Kalyaninagar, Wadgaonsheri, Vimannagar, Kharadi and other adjoining areas attended the event. However, barring the presence of a police inspector level official, all important government officials chose to remain absent from the meet. Yerawada police station incharge Balkrishna Kadam attended the meet.

The residents questioned the inactiveness of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and other government departments over rising noise pollution complaints from the area.

Residents stated that they faced issues with helpline numbers 112/100 and also with the control room line.

One of the residents asked as to why wasn’t the PMC taking any action against restaurants and pubs that are functioning till late, and are one of the causes of noise pollution.

“We even struggle to register a complaint. When we call, we are tossed between Yerawada and Chandannagar police station and the issue is never addressed. The government should only permit restaurants to operate till 11 pm,” said a resident.

Police inspector Balkrishna who was the lone representative from the government side said, “We have certain limitations in imposing the restriction. However, we have instructed the beat marshals to stop loud music being played during the night. Issues regarding licence of restaurants and encroachment come under the PMC and we cannot comment on it.”

Chairman Rachna Aggarwal, chairperson, Team Swachh Kalyaninagar said, “The main objective of the meet was to spread awareness and induce empathy in government officials for a humble task of peaceful locality. While invitations were sent to many over 21 officials. The lack of interest in the meet shows the intent and ignorance of the government officials in this subject matter. Residents attended in large numbers.”