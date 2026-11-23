State BJP cabinet minister Ashish Shelar on Sunday said tearing books was unacceptable to him, in an apparent veiled criticism of Shiv Sena leaders who recently tore pages from Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s book ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’ over its references to Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Reading a book is needed not merely out of habit, but also to shape a person. Tearing books is unacceptable to me, said Shelar. (HT PHOTO) more less

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Speaking at a book launch event in Pune, Shelar refrained from naming the leaders or directly referring to the controversy. However, his remarks assume significance as a group of Shiv Sena leaders, including Sanjay Nirupam and Shaina NC, held a press conference in Mumbai a few days ago to protest against Gandhi’s book.

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The Sena leaders objected to references to Savarkar in the book, alleging that they insulted the Hindutva ideologue. They demanded that the publisher withdraw the references and halt distribution of the book. As a symbolic expression of their protest, they tore pages from it.

“Readers can hold differing views on literary works. Ideas in a book can be inspiring to some and distressing to others. There can be objections to how something is presented in a book, and people can have grievances over it,” Shelar said.

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{{^usCountry}} However, he added that books and literary creations enriched society even when their contents were disputed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, he added that books and literary creations enriched society even when their contents were disputed. {{/usCountry}}

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“Reading a book is needed not merely out of habit, but also to shape a person. Tearing books is unacceptable to me. I have never torn a book, nor have I torn a decision taken by the Prime Minister,” Shelar said.

His reference to not tearing up a decision taken by the Prime Minister appeared to be a dig at senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had famously torn into an ordinance brought by the then Manmohan Singh-led UPA government in 2013. The ordinance sought to protect convicted MPs and MLAs from immediate disqualification.

“Whether we agree or disagree with the core contents of a book, we must love books. The right to express opinions about a book and hold protests on the subject matter can be there,” he said.

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Former MP Raju Shetti, who was present at the event, welcomed Shelar’s remarks.

“His remark is aimed at the Sena leaders who tore pages of Sonia Gandhi’s book, although he did not take any names. I appreciate him for showing the mirror to those Sena leaders,” Shetti said.