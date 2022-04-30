Teen held for killing 40-year-old former lover
The police on Saturday arrested a 19-year-old girl and apprehended two minor boys for killing a 40-year-old man with whom she had a relationship. The man allegedly tried to threaten her new relationship after she got involved with another man, said officials.
The deceased man was identified as Sanjay Vasudev Patil, 40, a resident of Pathare building along Agarkarwadi road in Shikshak Colony, Chakan, according to the police.
The arrested girl was identified as Neha Rohidas Jadhav, 19, a resident of Ambethan in Khed, Pune. She has been remanded to police custody till April 4.
“Her new partner is 16-years-old. The other accused is 15-years-old. She and Patil worked together in a company. After the relationship ended, she changed her job and was involved with someone else. That is when, she claims, he started troubling her. So she told the minor accused about him and they and killed him,” said assistant police inspector Sarang Chavan of Mhalunge police outpost of Pimpri Chinchwad police.
The series of incidents began around 3pm on Thursday and went on till 11am on Friday in Bhamboli area of Khed in Pune. The body was found in an open ground near a private company building complex, according to police.
Jadhav and Patil were in a relationship. The now-deceased man had allegedly started troubling Jadhav after the relationship ended.The girl and two of her co-accused conspired to bring the 40-year-old to a secluded spot and bludgeoned him to death using a stone and iron pipe, according to the police.
A complaint in the matter was lodged by the deceased man’s 29-year-old wife who lives with him.
A case under Sections 302 (murder), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Indian Penal Code at Chakan police station
-
68-year-old man killed in hit-and-run in Kondhwa
A 68-year-old two-wheeler rider was killed in a head-on collision with a tanker truck in Kondhwa on Friday afternoon. The tanker driver fled the spot without stopping to help him. The deceased man was identified as Rajendra Chandrakant Jadhav, 68, a resident of Vidyaniketan-Handewadi road in Kanade nagar area of Undri. The incident happened on the road in front of Clover Highland in the NIBM Road area of Kondhwa around noon on Friday.
-
Man killed in Pune while trying to help friend
A 21-year-old man was killed after Gaikwad accompanied his friend who wanted to confront his girlfriend over suspicion of another affair on Friday morning in Lokmanya nagar. One person has been arrested in the matter while six to seven others are on the run from the Pune Police. The deceased man was identified as Prasad alias a resident of Ganeshmala, 21, Ganesh Ravindra Gaikwad, according to the police.
-
Tripura indigenous bodies seek Roman script for Kokborok
Expressing gratitude for including Kokborok in Central Board of Secondary Education curriculum for secondary levels in Tripura, the Roman Script for Kokborok Choba (RSKC), a body comprising 56 indigenous organisations, on Saturday said they preferred Roman script over Devanagiri for the language. We thanked the CBSE authorities, central and state governments for inclusion of Kokborok in the curriculum. It's a great success of the decades-long language activists,” RSKC chairperson said.
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 155 cases, one death
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 155 new coronavirus cases and one pandemic-related death, the state health department said. It took the caseload in the state to 78,77,732 and death toll to 1,47,843. There are 998 active cases in Maharashtra now. On Friday, the state had reported 148 new infections and two deaths. Maharashtra's recovery rate is now 98.11 per cent while the death rate is 1.87 per cent.
-
Order on Ranas bail pleas on Monday
Mumbai Mumbai sessions court on Saturday reserved order on the bail pleas of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana. Senior advocate Abad Ponda and Rizwan Merchant argued bail pleas of Navneet Rana and her husband, contending that the two had no intention to spread hatred, as claimed by the police, whereas special public prosecutor Pradeep Bharat opposed the bail pleas saying their arrest was very well justified and necessary.
