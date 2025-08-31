Search
Sun, Aug 31, 2025
Thergaon Hospital gets approval for postgraduate degree course

ByVicky Pathare
Published on: Aug 31, 2025 03:10 am IST

NBEMS had earlier granted recognition for postgraduate diploma courses across civic hospitals, including 12 seats at Thergaon Hospital, eight at Akurdi Hospital, and two at Bhosari Hospital, making a total of 22 seats

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi, has approved four seats for the Diplomate of National Board (DNB) postgraduate degree course in General Medicine at the newly built Thergaon Hospital for the 2025 academic session, said the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) officials on Saturday.

Meanwhile, postgraduate degree courses have also been started earlier at the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) with approval from the National Medical Commission. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Dr Laxman Gophane, medical officer of health, PCMC, said, “Students will now receive quality training, hands-on experience, and mentoring from specialist doctors. It will strengthen patient care and encourage academic as well as research activities in our hospitals.”

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner and administrator, PCMC, said, “It underlines the credibility of our hospitals and will help provide citizens with more advanced and effective healthcare.”

NBEMS had earlier granted recognition for postgraduate diploma courses across civic hospitals, including 12 seats at Thergaon Hospital, eight at Akurdi Hospital, and two at Bhosari Hospital, making a total of 22 seats. These courses are already underway. Meanwhile, postgraduate degree courses have also been started earlier at the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) with approval from the National Medical Commission.

