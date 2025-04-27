Third suspect in Bopdev Ghat gangrape case arrested

The Pune police on Saturday announced the arrest of the third and final accused in the Bopdev Ghat gangrape case, officials said. The woman had visited the area with a male friend, who was also assaulted by the accused during the attack. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The case, which sparked public outrage, involved the alleged gangrape of a 21-year-old woman by three men at Bopdev Ghat on the outskirts of Pune on October 3, 2024. The woman had visited the area with a male friend, who was also assaulted by the accused during the attack.

Soon after the incident, two of the accused — Chandrakumar Ravi Prasad Kanojia and Akhtar Babu Shaikh — were arrested. However, the third accused, identified as Suraj alias Bapu Gosavi, had been absconding.

Superintendent of Police (Pune Rural) Pankaj Deshmukh confirmed that Gosavi was apprehended at the Akluj bus stand in Solapur district with assistance from Walchandnagar police. “Gosavi will be handed over to the Pune city crime branch, which is spearheading the investigation into the case,” Deshmukh added.