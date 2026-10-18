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Three arrested for robbing 60-year-old woman; gold jewellery worth 57.8 lakh recovered

According to police, the accused broke into Bharati Bhalekar’s home in Jyotibanagar, Talawade, in the early hours of October 13

Published on: Oct 18, 2026, 07:40:10 IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
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The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday arrested three men for allegedly robbing a 60-year-old woman at knifepoint at her home in Talawade and recovered gold jewellery and other valuables worth 57.87 lakh, officials said on Saturday.

The police recovered gold jewellery weighing around 73 tolas and other valuables worth approximately ₹57.87 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The police recovered gold jewellery weighing around 73 tolas and other valuables worth approximately ₹57.87 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Anarulla Majahurulla Chaudhary, 36, of Chikhali; Abdul Rahim Majid Momin, 39, of Kandivali, Mumbai; and Samiulla Ajmatulla Khan, 32, of Mumbra, Thane.

According to police, the accused broke into Bharati Bhalekar’s home in Jyotibanagar, Talawade, in the early hours of October 13. They tied her hands and legs, gagged her with a piece of cloth and threatened her with a knife before fleeing with valuables.

The stolen property reported included gold jewellery weighing around 68 tolas, 5 lakh in cash, three pairs of silver anklets worth 30,000, a mobile phone valued at 10,000 and a wristwatch worth 5,000. The total value was estimated at 53.70 lakh.

A case was registered at Chikhali police station against three unidentified persons under Sections 126(2), 311, 331(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

During questioning, the three confessed to their involvement in the robbery, police said. The police recovered gold jewellery weighing around 73 tolas and other valuables worth approximately 57.87 lakh.

 
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