PUNE: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has declared the results of the three-year LLB CET 2026 conducted for admissions to the academic year 2026-27 with a total four candidates securing a perfect 100 percentile score in the examination, including two students from Maharashtra and two from outside the state. Three-year LLB CET results declared; four students score 100 percentile

The four candidates who secured a perfect 100 percentile score are Ameya Vishwesh Rajguru from Mumbai Suburban; Jeet Sanjay Bardapurkar from Thane; Akshat Bhardwaj from East Delhi; and Mohammad Rizwan from Sikar, Rajasthan.

Bardapurkar said, “I prepared for the examination independently without enrolling in any coaching classes, relying primarily on YouTube lectures and self-study at home. In my view, strong proficiency in English played a crucial role in achieving a high score. Analysing the pattern of questions asked in previous shifts helped me identify key areas for last-minute revision and enabled me to answer a few additional General Knowledge questions correctly. Although the examination went well, I did not expect to secure a 100 percentile, especially considering that I had prepared on my own for only a few months while many aspirants spend an entire year attending coaching institutes. I am delighted with the result and deeply grateful to my mother, whose constant support allowed me to focus entirely on my preparation without the burden of other responsibilities.”

Bhardwaj said, “My preparation for the MH CET Law examination was largely an extension of my preparation for the NLSAT. Travelling to Mumbai and experiencing the city, even for a day, was a rewarding experience in itself. During the examination, my computer briefly malfunctioned for a few minutes, but the school staff was extremely supportive and ensured that the issue was resolved promptly. I was as surprised as anyone when I learned that I had secured a 100 percentile score. I believe that, ultimately, success comes from giving your best effort and then leaving the outcome to fate.”

Category-wise, Roshan Vilas Vanmali from Palghar secured the highest percentile in the scheduled castes’ (SCs) category with 99.98 percentile; while Akshay Ramesh Virnak from Thane topped the scheduled tribes’ (STs) category with 99.62 percentile. Vishal Shamrao Pawar from Parbhani emerged as the highest scorer in the DT/VJ category with 99.99 percentile. In the OBC category, Bhagwan Ajas Mahimud from Beed and Prem Pramod Ghatol from Akola both secured the highest score with 99.99 percentile. Om Santosh Jadhav from Pune topped the SEBC category with 99.98 percentile.

The CET Cell has made individual scorecards available through the candidates’ login accounts. The Common Admission Process (CAP) for admission to three-year LLB courses is expected to begin shortly.

The CET Cell also clarified that the results are declared in percentile scores rather than percentage marks. While percentage indicates the marks obtained out of the total marks, percentile reflects a candidate’s relative performance compared to other candidates who appeared for the examination. According to the CET Cell, the percentile scores are calculated through a standardised and accurate process.

The entrance examination was conducted on April 1 and 2, across four sessions. Of the 83,487 candidates who registered for the exam, 69,473 appeared, recording an 83.21% attendance rate. The examinees included 45,111 male candidates; 24,358 female candidates; and four transgender candidates.

The computer-based test (CBT) was held at 156 examination centres spread across all 36 districts of Maharashtra. No examination centres were allotted outside the state this year. Among the candidates who appeared, 67,949 were from Maharashtra while 1,524 were from other states.