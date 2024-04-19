 To meet increasing power demand, discoms chalk plans for uninterrupted supply - Hindustan Times
To meet increasing power demand, discoms chalk plans for uninterrupted supply

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 19, 2024 10:56 PM IST

The demand for electricity in Pune circle is around 3,100 MW. However, in the past two to three days, there’s been a significant heatwave, leading to a sharp increase in demand and some of MSETCL’s high-pressure substations and power lines facing the strain

To cope with the rising demand for electricity during the summer season, officials of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) have decided to shift supply from certain areas to others and lay new lines.

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer from MSEDCL, and Anil Kolap of MSETCL conducted a meeting at Rasta Peth office on Thursday to review the transmission and distribution systems in Pune circle, divided into 12 divisions. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer from MSEDCL, and Anil Kolap of MSETCL conducted a meeting at Rasta Peth office on Thursday to review the transmission and distribution systems in Pune circle, divided into 12 divisions.

MSEDCL officials said, “Considering the situation, we have decided to shift the load of Kathapur and Alephata 22 KV power lines from MSETCL’s Lonikand 400 KV substation to Bableshwar 400 KV substation to ensure smooth supply in the Pune region. By doing this, the power load on Lonikand will decrease, benefiting other consumers, especially agricultural pumps in Manchar division. Additionally, Chakan and Talegaon ultra-high-pressure power lines will see improvement. Moreover, some power load from the NCL 132 KV substation at Ganeshkhind is being redirected to 220 KV substations. Also, powerlines serving Talegaon, Kamshet, and Pavana in Rajgurunagar division will be supplied from Khopoli.”

Officials also proposed to commission new 22 KiloWatt (KW) power lines of MSETCL at various sub-stations of MSETCL.

To meet increasing power demand, discoms chalk plans for uninterrupted supply
